Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1901 E 64th St

1901 E 64th St · No Longer Available
Location

1901 E 64th St, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath in Tacoma! - **Application Pending**

**We currently have a VERY long waiting list for this property**

This home features an open floor plan with attached garage and fully fenced back yard. New carpets, new laminate flooring, updated bathroom, and fresh paint through out! Convenient location in Tacoma near transportation and shopping.

Rental Criteria
Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income $3750
Good verifiable Rental History 2 years
1 year lease
Small dog may be considered with $50.00 pet rent and $350 refundable deposit.

Richard@havenrent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5126575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E 64th St have any available units?
1901 E 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 E 64th St have?
Some of 1901 E 64th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 E 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 1901 E 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 1901 E 64th St offers parking.
Does 1901 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 E 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 1901 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1901 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 E 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
