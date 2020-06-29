1901 E 64th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath in Tacoma! - **Application Pending**



**We currently have a VERY long waiting list for this property**



This home features an open floor plan with attached garage and fully fenced back yard. New carpets, new laminate flooring, updated bathroom, and fresh paint through out! Convenient location in Tacoma near transportation and shopping.



Rental Criteria

Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income $3750

Good verifiable Rental History 2 years

1 year lease

Small dog may be considered with $50.00 pet rent and $350 refundable deposit.



Richard@havenrent.com



No Cats Allowed



