Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1832 E 41st

1832 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1832 East 41st Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1832 E 41st HUGE 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath $1725 discounted rent - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 house for rent in Tacoma! Open kitchen with oak shaker cabinets, nice hardwood flooring, bar seating, stainless steel appliances (ref, range, dishwasher and microwave included). Dining area with sliding glass door. Large master bedroom with a full en-suite and walk-in closet. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, half bath & Family room downstairs, another family area upstairs. AC, patio in back yard. large 2 car garage.

$1825 rent will be DISCOUNTED to $1725 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1700 deposit. No pets please.

Section 8 if qualified - review our application requirements on our web site at www.SandcoProperties,com by clicking on 'Apply Online'. In addition, we will need a letter from Housing authorizing you to pay the full rent amount from the time you are approved until the home passes inspection.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253)475-4557. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can view our rental criteria, submit an application and more!

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/
2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295
3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No
4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to
TMC 1.29 = No
5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to
vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3853677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

