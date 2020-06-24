All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:14 AM

1802 S Visscher St

1802 South Visscher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 South Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garden Oasis with Walkable Urban Convenience: Serene, Peaceful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family house on 1/3 acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac, available July 17th. Minutes to award winning Life Christian Academy (PK-12), water-front restaurants, and Titlow Beach walking paths, grocery stores, parks, etc. Quick commute to JBLM. Has bonus family room, brand new hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, attached two-car garage, and spacious backyard with fire pit. Is pet-friendly. 2,500 month, 1 month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Mindy Black at 202-257-9644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 S Visscher St have any available units?
1802 S Visscher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 S Visscher St have?
Some of 1802 S Visscher St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 S Visscher St currently offering any rent specials?
1802 S Visscher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 S Visscher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 S Visscher St is pet friendly.
Does 1802 S Visscher St offer parking?
Yes, 1802 S Visscher St offers parking.
Does 1802 S Visscher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 S Visscher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 S Visscher St have a pool?
No, 1802 S Visscher St does not have a pool.
Does 1802 S Visscher St have accessible units?
No, 1802 S Visscher St does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 S Visscher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 S Visscher St has units with dishwashers.
