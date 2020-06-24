1802 S Visscher St

Amenities
Garden Oasis with Walkable Urban Convenience: Serene, Peaceful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family house on 1/3 acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac, available July 17th. Minutes to award winning Life Christian Academy (PK-12), water-front restaurants, and Titlow Beach walking paths, grocery stores, parks, etc. Quick commute to JBLM. Has bonus family room, brand new hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, attached two-car garage, and spacious backyard with fire pit. Is pet-friendly. 2,500 month, 1 month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Mindy Black at 202-257-9644