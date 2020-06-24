All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1728 N Harmon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1728 N Harmon Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1728 N Harmon Street

1728 North Harmon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1728 North Harmon Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Tacoma 3 Bedroom with Huge Yard and Deck! - Located in the desirable north slope neighborhood of North Tacoma near the Narrows Bridge and Hwy 16, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is approx. 1800sf and features a beautiful kitchen with higher end stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet space, Pella wood framed windows and double doors in dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout living and dining rooms, hall and all 3 bedrooms. Large rec room downstairs, attached 2 car garage with white storage cabinets, Jacuzzi tub in upper bathroom, huge backyard and deck, washer/dryer, efficient gas furnace and large size hot water tank. 8X12 shed located on the property. Sitting on a highpoint of Harmon Street affords the privacy of not looking directly into adjacent houses/windows, as well as, enjoying both sunrise and sunset skies. This is a non-smoking property. Pets negotiable. Convenient location, close to local stores, restaurants, amenities and the Freeway for commuters, this is a must see.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

1728 N. Harmon Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Rent: $2,475.00/month
Deposit: $2,375.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available June 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4701019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 N Harmon Street have any available units?
1728 N Harmon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 N Harmon Street have?
Some of 1728 N Harmon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 N Harmon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1728 N Harmon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 N Harmon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 N Harmon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1728 N Harmon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1728 N Harmon Street offers parking.
Does 1728 N Harmon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 N Harmon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 N Harmon Street have a pool?
No, 1728 N Harmon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1728 N Harmon Street have accessible units?
No, 1728 N Harmon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 N Harmon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 N Harmon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus