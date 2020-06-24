Amenities

North Tacoma 3 Bedroom with Huge Yard and Deck! - Located in the desirable north slope neighborhood of North Tacoma near the Narrows Bridge and Hwy 16, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is approx. 1800sf and features a beautiful kitchen with higher end stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet space, Pella wood framed windows and double doors in dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout living and dining rooms, hall and all 3 bedrooms. Large rec room downstairs, attached 2 car garage with white storage cabinets, Jacuzzi tub in upper bathroom, huge backyard and deck, washer/dryer, efficient gas furnace and large size hot water tank. 8X12 shed located on the property. Sitting on a highpoint of Harmon Street affords the privacy of not looking directly into adjacent houses/windows, as well as, enjoying both sunrise and sunset skies. This is a non-smoking property. Pets negotiable. Convenient location, close to local stores, restaurants, amenities and the Freeway for commuters, this is a must see.



1728 N. Harmon Street

Tacoma, WA 98406



Rent: $2,475.00/month

Deposit: $2,375.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available June 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



