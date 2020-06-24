1715 South Cushman Avenue

Amenities

Spacious fully renovated 4bd/3ba home in Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma. 2 master suites with big closets. Big yard, portion of it is fenced in, 1 car attached garage with a driveway. Cats and small dogs are welcome with a fee. All new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpets, new cabinets, tile surround throughout, white quartz, new paint, doors and insulated windows. W/D included, new stainless-steel appliances, lots of daylight, new windows. The home is in a commuter friendly location close to malls, shops, parks, schools and restaurants, easy access to 705 & I-5 freeways.

Property offers self- showing services via Rently. For full list of rental requirements please inquire via email or phone and how to submit an application online ($39.99 per person).



