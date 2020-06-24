All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 7 2019 at 2:01 AM

1715 South Cushman Avenue

1715 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious fully renovated 4bd/3ba home in Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma. 2 master suites with big closets. Big yard, portion of it is fenced in, 1 car attached garage with a driveway. Cats and small dogs are welcome with a fee. All new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpets, new cabinets, tile surround throughout, white quartz, new paint, doors and insulated windows. W/D included, new stainless-steel appliances, lots of daylight, new windows. The home is in a commuter friendly location close to malls, shops, parks, schools and restaurants, easy access to 705 & I-5 freeways.
Property offers self- showing services via Rently. For full list of rental requirements please inquire via email or phone and how to submit an application online ($39.99 per person).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have any available units?
1715 South Cushman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have?
Some of 1715 South Cushman Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 South Cushman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1715 South Cushman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 South Cushman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 South Cushman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1715 South Cushman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 South Cushman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1715 South Cushman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1715 South Cushman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 South Cushman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 South Cushman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
