Tacoma, WA
1637 E Wright Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1637 E Wright Ave

1637 East Wright Avenue · No Longer Available
Tacoma
Location

1637 East Wright Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home lots of Renovations! - Gorgeous, newly renovated 5 bd / 2 ba with approx. 1,758 SQ FT home w/ new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, new paint, cozy living room w/ceiling fan and comfortable size bedrooms, large fenced yard, and huge detached garage with shop. Plenty of parking available. Minutes from JBLM, Swan Creek Park, Restaurants, Grocery Stores & Outlets, and easy highway access. Public transit nearby.

Rent: $1,895.00
Security Deposit: $1,850.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5667077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 E Wright Ave have any available units?
1637 E Wright Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 E Wright Ave have?
Some of 1637 E Wright Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 E Wright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1637 E Wright Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 E Wright Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 E Wright Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1637 E Wright Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1637 E Wright Ave offers parking.
Does 1637 E Wright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 E Wright Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 E Wright Ave have a pool?
No, 1637 E Wright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1637 E Wright Ave have accessible units?
No, 1637 E Wright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 E Wright Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 E Wright Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

