1637 E Wright Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Home lots of Renovations! - Gorgeous, newly renovated 5 bd / 2 ba with approx. 1,758 SQ FT home w/ new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, new paint, cozy living room w/ceiling fan and comfortable size bedrooms, large fenced yard, and huge detached garage with shop. Plenty of parking available. Minutes from JBLM, Swan Creek Park, Restaurants, Grocery Stores & Outlets, and easy highway access. Public transit nearby.



Rent: $1,895.00

Security Deposit: $1,850.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5667077)