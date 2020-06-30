All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1631 S. Stevens St

1631 South Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

1631 South Stevens Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1631 S. Stevens St Available 03/16/20 Youll Find Privacy On Stevens St! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,600.00
Available: 3/16/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,600.00
Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance is Required

Description:
Come check out his home with the private back yard and large coved patio. Home has hardwood floors throughout and with lots of windows to let in the natural light. Youll find a small breakfast nook off kitchen plus the dining area. Attached one car garage.

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 35 Lbs max.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3797940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 S. Stevens St have any available units?
1631 S. Stevens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 S. Stevens St have?
Some of 1631 S. Stevens St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 S. Stevens St currently offering any rent specials?
1631 S. Stevens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 S. Stevens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 S. Stevens St is pet friendly.
Does 1631 S. Stevens St offer parking?
Yes, 1631 S. Stevens St offers parking.
Does 1631 S. Stevens St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 S. Stevens St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 S. Stevens St have a pool?
No, 1631 S. Stevens St does not have a pool.
Does 1631 S. Stevens St have accessible units?
No, 1631 S. Stevens St does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 S. Stevens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 S. Stevens St has units with dishwashers.

