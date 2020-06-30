Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1631 S. Stevens St Available 03/16/20 Youll Find Privacy On Stevens St! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,600.00

Available: 3/16/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance is Required



Description:

Come check out his home with the private back yard and large coved patio. Home has hardwood floors throughout and with lots of windows to let in the natural light. Youll find a small breakfast nook off kitchen plus the dining area. Attached one car garage.



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 35 Lbs max.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



