1605 North Visscher Street

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Completely upgraded 2 bedroom one bath condo in the north end Tacoma Community. Come see this modern unit with new Carpet and paint and modern fixtures. Community pool and tennis court. Washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer, and Garbage included, only pay for electric through TPU. Minutes away from WA-16 and 6th ave for the nightlife and Point Defiance. With all these features this property will not last long! 1 pet ok on a case by case basis. $250 pet fee and $250 pet deposit. First month rent $1295 and Deposit $1295 required upon move in along with pet fee and deposit. App $50 Renter's insurance required.



**Please see www.bci-properties.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.



For showing or more info, please Contact:

Tanisha White

253-241-4003

OR



BCI Properties, LLC

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106

Lakewood, WA 98499

Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.