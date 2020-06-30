All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

1605 North Visscher Street

1605 North Visscher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Completely upgraded 2 bedroom one bath condo in the north end Tacoma Community. Come see this modern unit with new Carpet and paint and modern fixtures. Community pool and tennis court. Washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer, and Garbage included, only pay for electric through TPU. Minutes away from WA-16 and 6th ave for the nightlife and Point Defiance. With all these features this property will not last long! 1 pet ok on a case by case basis. $250 pet fee and $250 pet deposit. First month rent $1295 and Deposit $1295 required upon move in along with pet fee and deposit. App $50 Renter's insurance required.

**Please see www.bci-properties.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 North Visscher Street have any available units?
1605 North Visscher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 North Visscher Street have?
Some of 1605 North Visscher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 North Visscher Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 North Visscher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 North Visscher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 North Visscher Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 North Visscher Street offer parking?
No, 1605 North Visscher Street does not offer parking.
Does 1605 North Visscher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 North Visscher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 North Visscher Street have a pool?
Yes, 1605 North Visscher Street has a pool.
Does 1605 North Visscher Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 North Visscher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 North Visscher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 North Visscher Street does not have units with dishwashers.

