All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1517 South Lawrence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1517 South Lawrence Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1517 South Lawrence Street

1517 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1517 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Wonderful 4 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath Rambler. There are 4 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom upstairs loft style. The main Bathroom has been remodeled, there is new paint through-out the home, Newly finished wood floors, Wonderful large living room with wood burning fireplace, great family kitchen with dining area, formal dining room with built-in wall cabinet, two car garage with attached separate workshop, fully fenced yard with shed, dead-end street, near Franklin Elementary. Great location!!

**Pets Negotiable

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3450

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/5/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 South Lawrence Street have any available units?
1517 South Lawrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 South Lawrence Street have?
Some of 1517 South Lawrence Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 South Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 South Lawrence Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 South Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 South Lawrence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1517 South Lawrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1517 South Lawrence Street does offer parking.
Does 1517 South Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 South Lawrence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 South Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 1517 South Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 South Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 South Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 South Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 South Lawrence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus