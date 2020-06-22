1517 South Lawrence Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Wonderful 4 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath Rambler. There are 4 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom upstairs loft style. The main Bathroom has been remodeled, there is new paint through-out the home, Newly finished wood floors, Wonderful large living room with wood burning fireplace, great family kitchen with dining area, formal dining room with built-in wall cabinet, two car garage with attached separate workshop, fully fenced yard with shed, dead-end street, near Franklin Elementary. Great location!!



**Pets Negotiable



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: TPU

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3450



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/5/18



