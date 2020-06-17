1514 6th Ave # B

Amenities
Second Floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tacoma Duplex - Second Floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tacoma Duplex
This approximately 700 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of the duplex has updated flooring, cabinets, countertops and appliances. It also offers a utility room with a stacked Washer and Dryer. Located near restaurants, Wrights Park and the up and coming Tacoma Theater District. There is a Water/Sewer/Garbage flat rate of $25.00. This is a must see. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property (inside or outside the building)
www.mcnallymanagement.com
1514 6th Avenue Unit B
Tacoma, WA 98405
Rent: $1,150.00/ month
Deposit: $1,050.00
Water/Sewer/Garbage $25.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
(RLNE5149998)