1514 6th Ave # B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This approximately 700 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of the duplex has updated flooring, cabinets, countertops and appliances. It also offers a utility room with a stacked Washer and Dryer. Located near restaurants, Wrights Park and the up and coming Tacoma Theater District. There is a Water/Sewer/Garbage flat rate of $25.00. This is a must see. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property (inside or outside the building)



www.mcnallymanagement.com



1514 6th Avenue Unit B

Tacoma, WA 98405



Rent: $1,150.00/ month

Deposit: $1,050.00

Water/Sewer/Garbage $25.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



