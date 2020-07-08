All apartments in Tacoma
1501 51st St Ne
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1501 51st St Ne

1501 51st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1501 51st Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tacoma. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features tile floors, plush carpet, vinyl plank, and a beautiful fireplace in the living room. The beautiful kitchen has beautiful countertops, coordinating appliances, and a breakfast nook. We’re ready to help you find your new home. Apply online today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 51st St Ne have any available units?
1501 51st St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 51st St Ne have?
Some of 1501 51st St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 51st St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1501 51st St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 51st St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 51st St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1501 51st St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1501 51st St Ne offers parking.
Does 1501 51st St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 51st St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 51st St Ne have a pool?
No, 1501 51st St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1501 51st St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1501 51st St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 51st St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 51st St Ne has units with dishwashers.

