1501 51st St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tacoma. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features tile floors, plush carpet, vinyl plank, and a beautiful fireplace in the living room. The beautiful kitchen has beautiful countertops, coordinating appliances, and a breakfast nook. We’re ready to help you find your new home. Apply online today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.