1501 51st St Ne

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tacoma. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features tile floors, plush carpet, vinyl plank, and a beautiful fireplace in the living room. The beautiful kitchen has beautiful countertops, coordinating appliances, and a breakfast nook. We’re ready to help you find your new home. Apply online today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.