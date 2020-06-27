All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1427 S 44th Street

1427 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1427 South 44th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1427 S 44th Street Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Tacoma home -
This South Tacoma Craftsman style home is one level and approximately 1140 sq. ft. and has been updated with new cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen which includes an eating area. The bathroom features a custom tiled shower and the utility room has extra storage with washer and dryer included. There is a partially fenced backyard. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

1427 S 44th Street
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,595.00/ month
Deposit: $1,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available September 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5061171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 S 44th Street have any available units?
1427 S 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 S 44th Street have?
Some of 1427 S 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 S 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1427 S 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 S 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 S 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1427 S 44th Street offer parking?
No, 1427 S 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1427 S 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 S 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 S 44th Street have a pool?
No, 1427 S 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1427 S 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1427 S 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 S 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 S 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
