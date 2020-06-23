1414 N 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Craftsman charm but totally updated inside and out! This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a living room and formal dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms are on the main floor that share a bathroom. The kitchen is updated as well and has a full size dishwasher. There is room for a table in the kitchen as well. The master suite is upstairs with room for an office as well as a reading nook. Lots of closets and a full bathroom too. Full size washer and dryer in the basement with lots of room for storage. The outside features a nice wood deck and yard space too. The home is in a fantastic neighborhood and close to everything!



(RLNE4561926)