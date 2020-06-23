All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1414 N 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1414 N 6th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 N 6th St

1414 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1414 North 6th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Craftsman charm but totally updated inside and out! This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a living room and formal dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms are on the main floor that share a bathroom. The kitchen is updated as well and has a full size dishwasher. There is room for a table in the kitchen as well. The master suite is upstairs with room for an office as well as a reading nook. Lots of closets and a full bathroom too. Full size washer and dryer in the basement with lots of room for storage. The outside features a nice wood deck and yard space too. The home is in a fantastic neighborhood and close to everything!

(RLNE4561926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 N 6th St have any available units?
1414 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 N 6th St have?
Some of 1414 N 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 N 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 N 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 1414 N 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1414 N 6th St offer parking?
No, 1414 N 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 1414 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 N 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 1414 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1414 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 N 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus