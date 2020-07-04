All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

1401 N Proctor St

1401 North Proctor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 North Proctor Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1401 N Proctor St Available 01/03/20 Walkable to Proctor Village - This North End/ Proctor District house has had a complete renovation. Completely updated kitchen with new sink, counters, stove, and microwave, refinished cabinets, Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, Newer vinyl windows, Flooring, Gas forced air furnace, immaculate basement/ utility room. Master bedroom fits a King Sized Bed with night stands with room to spare. Carpet is like new. A short walk to Met Market, restaurants and Safeway. Clean as it looks. No Cats, Owner is very allergic.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5404841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 N Proctor St have any available units?
1401 N Proctor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 N Proctor St have?
Some of 1401 N Proctor St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 N Proctor St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 N Proctor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 N Proctor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 N Proctor St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 N Proctor St offer parking?
No, 1401 N Proctor St does not offer parking.
Does 1401 N Proctor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 N Proctor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 N Proctor St have a pool?
No, 1401 N Proctor St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 N Proctor St have accessible units?
No, 1401 N Proctor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 N Proctor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 N Proctor St does not have units with dishwashers.

