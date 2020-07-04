Amenities

1401 N Proctor St Available 01/03/20 Walkable to Proctor Village - This North End/ Proctor District house has had a complete renovation. Completely updated kitchen with new sink, counters, stove, and microwave, refinished cabinets, Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, Newer vinyl windows, Flooring, Gas forced air furnace, immaculate basement/ utility room. Master bedroom fits a King Sized Bed with night stands with room to spare. Carpet is like new. A short walk to Met Market, restaurants and Safeway. Clean as it looks. No Cats, Owner is very allergic.



(RLNE5404841)