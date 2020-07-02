1372 Bel Air Road, #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest parking

A Beautiful and Peaceful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 55+ community in North Tacoma. - A beautiful Quiet and well-maintained 1 Bedroom home in a 55+ community in North Tacoma. This sunny end unit has new carpet, new paint, garage with extra storage and guest parking space. Bedroom has walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, pantry built-in buffet, cozy fireplace, and plenty of storage. Relax or entertain guests on the private backyard deck. Walk to Highlands Golf Course. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5488752)