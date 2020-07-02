All apartments in Tacoma
1372 Bel Air Road, #12
1372 Bel Air Road, #12

1372 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Belair Road, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
A Beautiful and Peaceful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 55+ community in North Tacoma. - A beautiful Quiet and well-maintained 1 Bedroom home in a 55+ community in North Tacoma. This sunny end unit has new carpet, new paint, garage with extra storage and guest parking space. Bedroom has walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, pantry built-in buffet, cozy fireplace, and plenty of storage. Relax or entertain guests on the private backyard deck. Walk to Highlands Golf Course. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5488752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

