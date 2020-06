Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2- Story has great flow from spacious Living to dining area to large eating bar into open kitchen with custom cherry cabinets. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs with laundry room. Large master suite with 4 piece bath. Sun wood deck just off the patio in the living room great for entertaining. $2000 deposit. Home will go quickly. Large fully fenced in backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.