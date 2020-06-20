All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1356 N Skyline

1356 Skyline Drive · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 N Skyline · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools. Home offers galley kitchen with new Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal. Washer and Dryer included. 2 wood burning fireplaces and lots of natural light throughout the home. Do not miss out on this gem! Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No Cats Please!

Rental Requirements:
Income 3x Monthly rent 7200.00 Minimum
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Rental History 3 Years Minimum

#3009
Jason@Havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 N Skyline have any available units?
1356 N Skyline has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 N Skyline have?
Some of 1356 N Skyline's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 N Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
1356 N Skyline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 N Skyline pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 N Skyline is pet friendly.
Does 1356 N Skyline offer parking?
Yes, 1356 N Skyline does offer parking.
Does 1356 N Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 N Skyline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 N Skyline have a pool?
No, 1356 N Skyline does not have a pool.
Does 1356 N Skyline have accessible units?
No, 1356 N Skyline does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 N Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 N Skyline has units with dishwashers.
