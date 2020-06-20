1356 N Skyline

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools. Home offers galley kitchen with new Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal. Washer and Dryer included. 2 wood burning fireplaces and lots of natural light throughout the home. Do not miss out on this gem! Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No Cats Please!



Rental Requirements:

Income 3x Monthly rent 7200.00 Minimum

Credit Score 600 Minimum

Rental History 3 Years Minimum



Jason@Havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



