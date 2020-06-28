All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 133 E Linden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
133 E Linden St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

133 E Linden St

133 E Linden St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

133 E Linden St, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16933910a8 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599 Rental Terms: &bull; Rent: $1,550.00 &bull; Available: Now &bull; Application Fee: $42.00 &bull; Security Deposit: $1,550.00 &bull; Admin Fee: $250.00 &bull; Renters Insurance Required Description: Beautifully remodeled one bedroom single-family home with a detached oversized one car garage. Brand new kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances. New laminate flooring, paint, and carpet. Upgraded energy-efficient windows. Large partially fenced yard. Check out the local shops nearby or enjoy a stroll in this cute neighborhood. Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You don&rsquo;t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today. Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 E Linden St have any available units?
133 E Linden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 E Linden St have?
Some of 133 E Linden St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 E Linden St currently offering any rent specials?
133 E Linden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 E Linden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 E Linden St is pet friendly.
Does 133 E Linden St offer parking?
Yes, 133 E Linden St offers parking.
Does 133 E Linden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 E Linden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 E Linden St have a pool?
No, 133 E Linden St does not have a pool.
Does 133 E Linden St have accessible units?
No, 133 E Linden St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 E Linden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 E Linden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus