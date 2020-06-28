133 E Linden St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16933910a8 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599 Rental Terms: • Rent: $1,550.00 • Available: Now • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $1,550.00 • Admin Fee: $250.00 • Renters Insurance Required Description: Beautifully remodeled one bedroom single-family home with a detached oversized one car garage. Brand new kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances. New laminate flooring, paint, and carpet. Upgraded energy-efficient windows. Large partially fenced yard. Check out the local shops nearby or enjoy a stroll in this cute neighborhood. Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You don’t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today. Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com