1215 So. 16th St.

Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Tacoma - This home is approx. 1296 sq. ft. features covered front and back porches and a beautiful brick exterior. There is a fully fenced yard. The entryway is tiled and leads to a 2 story open floor plan. The master bedroom is located on the main floor. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and an ample amount of cabinet storage, as well as, refrigerator, dishwasher and an electric glass top stove. Large utility room with Washer/Dryer included. Located close to shopping and the St. Joseph’s Hospital. No Smoking Property. One Small Pet Negotiable.



Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com



1215 S. 16th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405



Rent: $1,775.00/ month

Deposit: $1,675.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult



Available Now

Call for Information

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



