All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1215 So. 16th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1215 So. 16th St.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1215 So. 16th St.

1215 South 16th Street · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1215 South 16th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 So. 16th St. · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Tacoma - This home is approx. 1296 sq. ft. features covered front and back porches and a beautiful brick exterior. There is a fully fenced yard. The entryway is tiled and leads to a 2 story open floor plan. The master bedroom is located on the main floor. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and an ample amount of cabinet storage, as well as, refrigerator, dishwasher and an electric glass top stove. Large utility room with Washer/Dryer included. Located close to shopping and the St. Joseph’s Hospital. No Smoking Property. One Small Pet Negotiable.

Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com

1215 S. 16th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,775.00/ month
Deposit: $1,675.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

Available Now
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4185931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 So. 16th St. have any available units?
1215 So. 16th St. has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 So. 16th St. have?
Some of 1215 So. 16th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 So. 16th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1215 So. 16th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 So. 16th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 So. 16th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1215 So. 16th St. offer parking?
No, 1215 So. 16th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1215 So. 16th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 So. 16th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 So. 16th St. have a pool?
No, 1215 So. 16th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1215 So. 16th St. have accessible units?
No, 1215 So. 16th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 So. 16th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 So. 16th St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1215 So. 16th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity