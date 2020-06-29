All apartments in Tacoma
1207 Altheimer Street - 8
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:41 AM

1207 Altheimer Street - 8

1207 South Altheimer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1207 South Altheimer Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
ALL NEW - New kitchen, new bath, new beautiful engineered wood flooring & fresh paint.
LARGE Studio with plenty of storage, high ceiling and big windows.
This building is newly remodeled in & out. Clean, secured and well maintenance.
Managed directly by owner.

GREAT LOCATION @ Hilltop - steps to downtown Tacoma, across the street from Bates college, 10 minutes walk to the University of Washington main campus.
Bars and restaurants within walking distance, public transportation close by.

Flexible lease terms (SHORT TERM / month to month) for a monthly fee of $150.

FREE WIFI IN THE BUILDING!!!
$75/a month for water/ sewer / garbage.
***unfurnished unit***

$35 application fee.

Contact for details or to schedule your tour!
https://www.aramaip.com/hilltop-tacoma

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have any available units?
1207 Altheimer Street - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have?
Some of 1207 Altheimer Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Altheimer Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 offer parking?
No, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Altheimer Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
