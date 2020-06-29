1207 Altheimer Street - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

ALL NEW - New kitchen, new bath, new beautiful engineered wood flooring & fresh paint.

LARGE Studio with plenty of storage, high ceiling and big windows.

This building is newly remodeled in & out. Clean, secured and well maintenance.

Managed directly by owner.



GREAT LOCATION @ Hilltop - steps to downtown Tacoma, across the street from Bates college, 10 minutes walk to the University of Washington main campus.

Bars and restaurants within walking distance, public transportation close by.



Flexible lease terms (SHORT TERM / month to month) for a monthly fee of $150.



FREE WIFI IN THE BUILDING!!!

$75/a month for water/ sewer / garbage.

***unfurnished unit***



$35 application fee.



Contact for details or to schedule your tour!

https://www.aramaip.com/hilltop-tacoma