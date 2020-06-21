1107 North Orchard Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/718084?source=marketing*** Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler! Complete with 1,231 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and large yard! Ideal location in North Tacoma with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining and all the beauty of the Puget Sound. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside this fabulous home and notice the updates throughout, from the flooring to the molding and paint. The great living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with stone surround and large window for added natural light. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and large island. This kitchen is perfect for entertaining! A half bath and laundry room are conveniently located just around the corner. Down a short hall are the 3 great bedrooms and hall bath. A slider door off the kitchen allows access to the outside. The large, fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. Sorry, no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.