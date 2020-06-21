All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1107 North Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1107 North Orchard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 North Orchard Street

1107 North Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1107 North Orchard Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/718084?source=marketing*** Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler! Complete with 1,231 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and large yard! Ideal location in North Tacoma with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining and all the beauty of the Puget Sound. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside this fabulous home and notice the updates throughout, from the flooring to the molding and paint. The great living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with stone surround and large window for added natural light. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and large island. This kitchen is perfect for entertaining! A half bath and laundry room are conveniently located just around the corner. Down a short hall are the 3 great bedrooms and hall bath. A slider door off the kitchen allows access to the outside. The large, fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ&#39;s and entertaining. Sorry, no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month&#39;s rent, deposit (equal to one month&#39;s rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 North Orchard Street have any available units?
1107 North Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 North Orchard Street have?
Some of 1107 North Orchard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 North Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 North Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 North Orchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 North Orchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1107 North Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 1107 North Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1107 North Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 North Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 North Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 1107 North Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 North Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 North Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 North Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 North Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus