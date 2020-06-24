1101 A Street, Unit 802

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Tacoma Loft Condo with Loads of Storage - Bright and open concept townhouse with 2 bedrooms, full upper bath and a full bath on the main floor, gas fireplace, wood floors . The kitchen is spacious with updated stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, oven and microwave), gas cook-top, and beautiful old growth fir counter tops.
The home also features a large family room as well as vaulted ceiling, and a laundry room washer and dryer and extra storage. Both bathrooms are walk-in slate showers and the master has a walk in closet.
The building is secure with pin pad entry, it has a rooftop area with BBQ's, amazing views and there is also a fitness center onsite.
This home is in the heart of Tacoma and is close to bus lines and several different shops, restaurants, and stores; and is a quick drive from I-5 and several parks. Nearby schools include Jason Lee Middle School, Stadium High School.
Pets permitted on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.
Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.
Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit and a non-refundable move-in fee due to the HOA of $100.00. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.
