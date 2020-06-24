All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1101 A Street, Unit 802.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1101 A Street, Unit 802
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

1101 A Street, Unit 802

1101 a Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 a Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Tacoma Loft Condo with Loads of Storage - Bright and open concept townhouse with 2 bedrooms, full upper bath and a full bath on the main floor, gas fireplace, wood floors . The kitchen is spacious with updated stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, oven and microwave), gas cook-top, and beautiful old growth fir counter tops.

The home also features a large family room as well as vaulted ceiling, and a laundry room washer and dryer and extra storage. Both bathrooms are walk-in slate showers and the master has a walk in closet.

The building is secure with pin pad entry, it has a rooftop area with BBQ's, amazing views and there is also a fitness center onsite.

This home is in the heart of Tacoma and is close to bus lines and several different shops, restaurants, and stores; and is a quick drive from I-5 and several parks. Nearby schools include Jason Lee Middle School, Stadium High School.

Pets permitted on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit and a non-refundable move-in fee due to the HOA of $100.00. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

(RLNE3255351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have any available units?
1101 A Street, Unit 802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have?
Some of 1101 A Street, Unit 802's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 A Street, Unit 802 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 A Street, Unit 802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 A Street, Unit 802 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 is pet friendly.
Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 offer parking?
No, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 does not offer parking.
Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have a pool?
No, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have accessible units?
No, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 A Street, Unit 802 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 A Street, Unit 802 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus