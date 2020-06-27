1010 N J St

Amenities
Nestled between Stadium and Old Town Districts, this end unit condo is just waiting for you to move in! It's a quiet little complex among upscale, historic homes and it has an amazing view. Five minute walk to the best bars & restaurants & downtown. New carpet and paint thru out, water, sewer and garbage included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032