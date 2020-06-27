1010 N J St

Amenities

gym pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities gym pool

Nestled between Stadium and Old Town Districts, this end unit condo is just waiting for you to move in! It's a quiet little complex among upscale, historic homes and it has an amazing view. Five minute walk to the best bars & restaurants & downtown. New carpet and paint thru out, water, sewer and garbage included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032