All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1010 N J St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1010 N J St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:50 PM

1010 N J St

1010 North J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 North J Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Nestled between Stadium and Old Town Districts, this end unit condo is just waiting for you to move in! It's a quiet little complex among upscale, historic homes and it has an amazing view. Five minute walk to the best bars & restaurants & downtown. New carpet and paint thru out, water, sewer and garbage included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N J St have any available units?
1010 N J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N J St have?
Some of 1010 N J St's amenities include gym, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N J St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N J St pet-friendly?
No, 1010 N J St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1010 N J St offer parking?
No, 1010 N J St does not offer parking.
Does 1010 N J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N J St have a pool?
Yes, 1010 N J St has a pool.
Does 1010 N J St have accessible units?
No, 1010 N J St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N J St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N J St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus