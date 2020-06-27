1007 South I Street

Amenities
2 Bed / 1 Bath / 900 SF
$1595/ month
Deposit: $1400 + Cat Deposit $250 nonrefundable
(Cats only)
Tenant responsible for all utilities
1 Off-Street Parking Space
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Newly Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Character around every corner! Great location close to Downtown! New Laminate Flooring Throughout. Charming Kitchen with Cedar Accents and Wood-Block Counter-top. Fridge and Stove Included. Custom built-in closet in 2nd Bedroom! Private, easy maintenance backyard & Off-street parking! This home won't last for long!