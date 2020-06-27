1007 South I Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath / 900 SF

$1595/ month

Deposit: $1400 + Cat Deposit $250 nonrefundable

(Cats only)

Tenant responsible for all utilities



1 Off-Street Parking Space

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove



Newly Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Character around every corner! Great location close to Downtown! New Laminate Flooring Throughout. Charming Kitchen with Cedar Accents and Wood-Block Counter-top. Fridge and Stove Included. Custom built-in closet in 2nd Bedroom! Private, easy maintenance backyard & Off-street parking! This home won't last for long!