Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:25 AM

1007 South I Street

1007 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath / 900 SF
$1595/ month
Deposit: $1400 + Cat Deposit $250 nonrefundable
(Cats only)
Tenant responsible for all utilities

1 Off-Street Parking Space
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Newly Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Character around every corner! Great location close to Downtown! New Laminate Flooring Throughout. Charming Kitchen with Cedar Accents and Wood-Block Counter-top. Fridge and Stove Included. Custom built-in closet in 2nd Bedroom! Private, easy maintenance backyard & Off-street parking! This home won't last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 South I Street have any available units?
1007 South I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 South I Street have?
Some of 1007 South I Street's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 South I Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 South I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 South I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 South I Street is pet friendly.
Does 1007 South I Street offer parking?
Yes, 1007 South I Street offers parking.
Does 1007 South I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 South I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 South I Street have a pool?
No, 1007 South I Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 South I Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 South I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 South I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 South I Street does not have units with dishwashers.
