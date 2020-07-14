All apartments in Seattle
Wilsonian
Wilsonian

4710 University Way NE ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4710 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilsonian.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Just 2 blocks from the University of Washington, Wilsonian is a great place for students looking to stay near campus. Offering studio, one-, and two- bedroom apartments, it offers what you need to fit your lifestyle. Class, the big game, and friends are all nearby, just out your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Waived $15 Application Fee!
Deposit: Waived $250 Deposit!
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilsonian have any available units?
Wilsonian has 11 units available starting at $1,619 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilsonian have?
Some of Wilsonian's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilsonian currently offering any rent specials?
Wilsonian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilsonian pet-friendly?
No, Wilsonian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Wilsonian offer parking?
Yes, Wilsonian offers parking.
Does Wilsonian have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilsonian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilsonian have a pool?
No, Wilsonian does not have a pool.
Does Wilsonian have accessible units?
No, Wilsonian does not have accessible units.
Does Wilsonian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilsonian has units with dishwashers.
