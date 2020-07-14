4710 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 University District
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 15
$1,619
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 15
$1,619
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 611 · Avail. Sep 15
$1,619
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilsonian.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Just 2 blocks from the University of Washington, Wilsonian is a great place for students looking to stay near campus. Offering studio, one-, and two- bedroom apartments, it offers what you need to fit your lifestyle. Class, the big game, and friends are all nearby, just out your front door!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website