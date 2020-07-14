All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
The Edge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
The Edge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Edge

500 13th Ave · (716) 995-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

500 13th Ave, Seattle, WA 98102
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to The Edge Apartments! Perfectly situated in the heart of Seattle, Washington. Our modern Studios include spacious floor plans, panoramic views of the city, private balconies, a bounty of storage space, and underground gated parking. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more! Call today and see why you'll be glad to call The Edge your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our friendly leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Edge have any available units?
The Edge has 5 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge have?
Some of The Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge is pet friendly.
Does The Edge offer parking?
Yes, The Edge offers parking.
Does The Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge have a pool?
No, The Edge does not have a pool.
Does The Edge have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge has accessible units.
Does The Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University