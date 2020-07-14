Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to The Edge Apartments! Perfectly situated in the heart of Seattle, Washington. Our modern Studios include spacious floor plans, panoramic views of the city, private balconies, a bounty of storage space, and underground gated parking. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more! Call today and see why you'll be glad to call The Edge your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our friendly leasing team for details.