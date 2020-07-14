Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Welcome home to The Edge Apartments! Perfectly situated in the heart of Seattle, Washington. Our modern Studios include spacious floor plans, panoramic views of the city, private balconies, a bounty of storage space, and underground gated parking. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more! Call today and see why you'll be glad to call The Edge your new home!