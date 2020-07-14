10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125 Victory Heights
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 1-417 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,444
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft
Unit 1-319 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,467
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft
Unit 1-514 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,492
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1-102 · Avail. now
$1,672
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft
Unit 1-422 · Avail. now
$1,828
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northbrook.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
lobby
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation. Our one and two bedroom homes feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, mini blinds, private balconies and patios, and more! Accepts Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: Inquire with leasing office. Leasing term will vary
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 Holding Deposit - Upon approval this will become refundable security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Must be under 40 lbs. Inquire about breed restrictions