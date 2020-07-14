All apartments in Seattle
Northbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Northbrook

10215 Lake City Way NE · (206) 207-5517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-417 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,444

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 1-319 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,467

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 1-514 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,492

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-102 · Avail. now

$1,672

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1-422 · Avail. now

$1,828

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northbrook.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
lobby
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation. Our one and two bedroom homes feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, mini blinds, private balconies and patios, and more! Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Inquire with leasing office. Leasing term will vary
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 Holding Deposit - Upon approval this will become refundable security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Must be under 40 lbs. Inquire about breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $200
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northbrook have any available units?
Northbrook has 5 units available starting at $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Northbrook have?
Some of Northbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Northbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Northbrook is pet friendly.
Does Northbrook offer parking?
Yes, Northbrook offers parking.
Does Northbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northbrook have a pool?
No, Northbrook does not have a pool.
Does Northbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Northbrook has accessible units.
Does Northbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northbrook has units with dishwashers.
