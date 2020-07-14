All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
Modera First Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Modera First Hill

125 Boren Ave S · (515) 393-2819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
No Security Deposit --- Waived Security Deposit on Approved Credit
logo
Rent Special
No App Fee --- Waived Application Fee
Location

125 Boren Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera First Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
package receiving
shuffle board
Imagine everything there is to love about Seattle apartment living fabulous interiors, amazing community amenities, fantastic walkability-- and then add the perk of the First Hill Street Car out your door. This is just a glimpse of the comfortable and connected life youll experience at Modera First Hill.Located just east of downtown and south of Capitol Hill at the southwest corner Yesler Terrace, Modera First Hill is bringing a new sense of vitality to the First Hill neighborhood with its unique mix of 288 studio, open and traditional one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes.Here, youll discover what it means to live a life inspired by convenience, starting with exclusive access to a range of uncommon common spaces from a fitness center, yoga studio and game lounge, to a media theater room and rooftop deck with commanding views of the Seattle skyline, stadium and Mount Rainier. Luxury features like LED lighting, quartz countertops, wood-plank style flooring and roller shades add to your homes stylish appeal. Outside, make way for a life of walkability. Modera First Hill is footsteps from world class institutions including Harborview, Swedish and Virginia Mason Hospitals, along with Seattle University and Seattle Central College. And best of all? The First Hill Street Car is at your door ready to sweep you away to Capitol Hill and all of Seattles round the clock excitement.Its steps up from the standard, and steps away from everything Seattle. See why Modera First Hill is a true first-class place to home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We love your furry companions and welcome up to two per apartment home. While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera First Hill have any available units?
Modera First Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera First Hill have?
Some of Modera First Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera First Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Modera First Hill is offering the following rent specials: No Security Deposit --- Waived Security Deposit on Approved Credit
Is Modera First Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera First Hill is pet friendly.
Does Modera First Hill offer parking?
Yes, Modera First Hill offers parking.
Does Modera First Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera First Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera First Hill have a pool?
No, Modera First Hill does not have a pool.
Does Modera First Hill have accessible units?
No, Modera First Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Modera First Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera First Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
