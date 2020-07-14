Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking garage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed bbq/grill bike storage conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room package receiving shuffle board

Imagine everything there is to love about Seattle apartment living fabulous interiors, amazing community amenities, fantastic walkability-- and then add the perk of the First Hill Street Car out your door. This is just a glimpse of the comfortable and connected life youll experience at Modera First Hill.Located just east of downtown and south of Capitol Hill at the southwest corner Yesler Terrace, Modera First Hill is bringing a new sense of vitality to the First Hill neighborhood with its unique mix of 288 studio, open and traditional one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes.Here, youll discover what it means to live a life inspired by convenience, starting with exclusive access to a range of uncommon common spaces from a fitness center, yoga studio and game lounge, to a media theater room and rooftop deck with commanding views of the Seattle skyline, stadium and Mount Rainier. Luxury features like LED lighting, quartz countertops, wood-plank style flooring and roller shades add to your homes stylish appeal. Outside, make way for a life of walkability. Modera First Hill is footsteps from world class institutions including Harborview, Swedish and Virginia Mason Hospitals, along with Seattle University and Seattle Central College. And best of all? The First Hill Street Car is at your door ready to sweep you away to Capitol Hill and all of Seattles round the clock excitement.Its steps up from the standard, and steps away from everything Seattle. See why Modera First Hill is a true first-class place to home.