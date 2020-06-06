Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belay.
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
car charging
google fiber
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Looking for the vibrant Ballard lifestyle? At Belay, you are looking in the right place! We've created a brand new apartment community within walking distance of downtown Ballard, yet with its own quiet, residential character. Enjoy a pet-friendly building with a ton of amenities. A resident lounge serves as a gathering place with free Wi-Fi. Enjoy time with your friends on the rooftop view deck with its own BBQ area and fire pit. Stay in top shape with a fully equipped fitness center. We offer limited access parking. Your on-line concierge will be standing by to help you get the most from your Belay home and new Ballard lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website