Belay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Belay

6559 15th Ave NW · (404) 436-6076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
car charging
google fiber
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Looking for the vibrant Ballard lifestyle? At Belay, you are looking in the right place! We've created a brand new apartment community within walking distance of downtown Ballard, yet with its own quiet, residential character. Enjoy a pet-friendly building with a ton of amenities. A resident lounge serves as a gathering place with free Wi-Fi. Enjoy time with your friends on the rooftop view deck with its own BBQ area and fire pit. Stay in top shape with a fully equipped fitness center. We offer limited access parking. Your on-line concierge will be standing by to help you get the most from your Belay home and new Ballard lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belay have any available units?
Belay has 3 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Belay have?
Some of Belay's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belay currently offering any rent specials?
Belay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belay pet-friendly?
Yes, Belay is pet friendly.
Does Belay offer parking?
Yes, Belay offers parking.
Does Belay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belay have a pool?
No, Belay does not have a pool.
Does Belay have accessible units?
Yes, Belay has accessible units.
Does Belay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belay has units with dishwashers.
