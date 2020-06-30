All apartments in Seattle
Arabelle Apartments
Arabelle Apartments

10321 Meridian Ave N · (252) 262-2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10321 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arabelle Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Arabelle Apartments. Our unparalleled location in Seattle, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Arabelle offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Each resident enjoys such home features as a loads of closet space, upgraded appliances and a full-sized washer and dryer in select homes. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful city, home to the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, multiple prize-winning parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Stop by today for a tour!Please view our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/357881/3_357881_3372441.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $260 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 120 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arabelle Apartments have any available units?
Arabelle Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Arabelle Apartments have?
Some of Arabelle Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arabelle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arabelle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arabelle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arabelle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arabelle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arabelle Apartments offers parking.
Does Arabelle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arabelle Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arabelle Apartments have a pool?
No, Arabelle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Arabelle Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arabelle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arabelle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arabelle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
