Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

921 28th Ave S. #B

921 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

921 28th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
New Price! Available Now - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously built modern and thoughtfully designed home situated on a lovely tree-lined street in the Central District. This stylish new construction features a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwoods, custom cabinetry, gorgeous kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and ductless AC and heat. Luxurious spa-inspired master bathroom. Expand your living space in the summer with your inviting and private rooftop deck. One bedroom plus a bonus room that makes for a great office. One dedicated covered parking space.

This home is equipped with CenturyLink Prism Fiber Optic GB up & down. The modem is included with the home.

Located near restaurants and bars on Jackson Street and Mount Baker Ridge. Short walk to Lake Washington. Quick commute to Downtown and South Lake Union.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#TownHouse
#RoofTopDeck
#Leschi
#CentralDistrict
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

(RLNE4849280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

