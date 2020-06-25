921 28th Ave S. #B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub new construction pet friendly

New Price! Available Now - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously built modern and thoughtfully designed home situated on a lovely tree-lined street in the Central District. This stylish new construction features a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwoods, custom cabinetry, gorgeous kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and ductless AC and heat. Luxurious spa-inspired master bathroom. Expand your living space in the summer with your inviting and private rooftop deck. One bedroom plus a bonus room that makes for a great office. One dedicated covered parking space.



This home is equipped with CenturyLink Prism Fiber Optic GB up & down. The modem is included with the home.



Located near restaurants and bars on Jackson Street and Mount Baker Ridge. Short walk to Lake Washington. Quick commute to Downtown and South Lake Union.



This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



#SeattleRentalHome

#SeattlePropertyManagement

#TownHouse

#RoofTopDeck

#Leschi

#CentralDistrict

#MapleLeafManagement

#LeeNicholsRealEstate



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement



(RLNE4849280)