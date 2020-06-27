All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B

8503 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8503 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B Available 07/19/19 Beautiful Townhouse Near Green Lake - Welcome home! This gorgeous townhouse is within walking distance to Green Lake and conveniently located with easy access to the freeway. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully updated with modern finishes and has lots of natural light. The chefs kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room creating an open space that is ideal for entertaining. Enjoy having your laundry room upstairs! The garage is accessible through the basement. Don't hesitate because this one will not last long!

-12 month minimum lease required.
Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is
required. This can be paid in 6 monthly payments
All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have
toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple
Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Small dog allowed. Under 15 Lbs. A 50.00 per month pet rent will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5027504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have any available units?
8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have?
Some of 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B offers parking.
Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have a pool?
No, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Interlake Ave N Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University