Seattle, WA
7716 36th Ave NE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

7716 36th Ave NE

7716 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7716 36th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Wedgewood Neighborhood. Great Location! - This home offered by T-Square Properties has a lovely open living room with bamboo flooring, attached dining area. (Fireplace decorative only.) Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, one opens to upper balcony overlooking back yard. Full bath also on main level. Third bedroom on lower level, also a full bath, bonus room and laundry. New carpet just installed downstairs. Fenced back yard and one car garage. Close to shopping, transportation, schools and dining.

SQFT: 1460

YEAR BUILT: 1983

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wedgewood

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: View Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Eckstein
HIGH SCHOOL: Nathan Hale

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY: Small pet OK with $250.00 Refundable Security Deposit.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,795.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3928873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

