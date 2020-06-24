7716 36th Ave NE

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Wedgewood Neighborhood. Great Location! - This home offered by T-Square Properties has a lovely open living room with bamboo flooring, attached dining area. (Fireplace decorative only.) Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, one opens to upper balcony overlooking back yard. Full bath also on main level. Third bedroom on lower level, also a full bath, bonus room and laundry. New carpet just installed downstairs. Fenced back yard and one car garage. Close to shopping, transportation, schools and dining.
SQFT: 1460
YEAR BUILT: 1983
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wedgewood
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: View Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Eckstein
HIGH SCHOOL: Nathan Hale
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
PET POLICY: Small pet OK with $250.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,795.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE3928873)