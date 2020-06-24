7716 36th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Wedgewood Neighborhood. Great Location! - This home offered by T-Square Properties has a lovely open living room with bamboo flooring, attached dining area. (Fireplace decorative only.) Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, one opens to upper balcony overlooking back yard. Full bath also on main level. Third bedroom on lower level, also a full bath, bonus room and laundry. New carpet just installed downstairs. Fenced back yard and one car garage. Close to shopping, transportation, schools and dining.



SQFT: 1460



YEAR BUILT: 1983



COUNTY: King County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Wedgewood



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: View Ridge

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Eckstein

HIGH SCHOOL: Nathan Hale



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY: Small pet OK with $250.00 Refundable Security Deposit.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,795.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



