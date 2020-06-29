All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

720 Queen Anne Ave N #503

720 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

720 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Corner Unit in Elegant, Architectural Classic in Lower Queen Anne - Application Pending:

Well lit open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, west facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, plenty of closet space, AC, secured garage parking and incredible panoramic views from community deck on 6th floor with grill. 1 block away from restaurants, bars and Met Market!

=Unit=
- 744 sq ft, 1br/1bath, open floor plan
- NW Corner unit: Western+Sunset views and lots of sunlight!
- AC, Insulated Windows
- Large bedroom closet with Motion Sensor Lights
- Updated Kitchen (Quartz Countertops, New Stainless steel appliances, single basin sink)
- West facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains
- Secured Covered Parking
- Storage Unit

=Building=
- Utilities included: Water, sewer, garbage
- 6th floor deck with grill and panoramic views of Space Needle/Seattle Center, downtown, Puget Sound!
- Community Bike storage
- Car Wash Station

=Surrounding Area=
- Quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99
- Bus Stops within 1 block: 1,2,8,13,29,32,994,D Line
- 96 Walkscore!! close to Met Market, Safeway, restaurants/bars, post office, Uptown Cinema, and Seattle Center
- Walk to Expedia and Gates Foundation!
- Minutes to SLU and Downtown employers: Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nordstrom, Oracle, Zillow

Pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, garbage and gas.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2085

(RLNE5343054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have any available units?
720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have?
Some of 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 currently offering any rent specials?
720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 is pet friendly.
Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 offer parking?
Yes, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 offers parking.
Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have a pool?
No, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 does not have a pool.
Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have accessible units?
No, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Queen Anne Ave N #503 does not have units with dishwashers.

