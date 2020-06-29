720 Queen Anne Ave N #503

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Corner Unit in Elegant, Architectural Classic in Lower Queen Anne - Application Pending:



Well lit open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, west facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, plenty of closet space, AC, secured garage parking and incredible panoramic views from community deck on 6th floor with grill. 1 block away from restaurants, bars and Met Market!



=Unit=

- 744 sq ft, 1br/1bath, open floor plan

- NW Corner unit: Western+Sunset views and lots of sunlight!

- AC, Insulated Windows

- Large bedroom closet with Motion Sensor Lights

- Updated Kitchen (Quartz Countertops, New Stainless steel appliances, single basin sink)

- West facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains

- Secured Covered Parking

- Storage Unit



=Building=

- Utilities included: Water, sewer, garbage

- 6th floor deck with grill and panoramic views of Space Needle/Seattle Center, downtown, Puget Sound!

- Community Bike storage

- Car Wash Station



=Surrounding Area=

- Quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99

- Bus Stops within 1 block: 1,2,8,13,29,32,994,D Line

- 96 Walkscore!! close to Met Market, Safeway, restaurants/bars, post office, Uptown Cinema, and Seattle Center

- Walk to Expedia and Gates Foundation!

- Minutes to SLU and Downtown employers: Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nordstrom, Oracle, Zillow



Pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, garbage and gas.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



