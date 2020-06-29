720 Queen Anne Ave N #503

Amenities
Beautiful Corner Unit in Elegant, Architectural Classic in Lower Queen Anne - Application Pending:
Well lit open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, west facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, plenty of closet space, AC, secured garage parking and incredible panoramic views from community deck on 6th floor with grill. 1 block away from restaurants, bars and Met Market!
=Unit=
- 744 sq ft, 1br/1bath, open floor plan
- NW Corner unit: Western+Sunset views and lots of sunlight!
- AC, Insulated Windows
- Large bedroom closet with Motion Sensor Lights
- Updated Kitchen (Quartz Countertops, New Stainless steel appliances, single basin sink)
- West facing views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains
- Secured Covered Parking
- Storage Unit
=Building=
- Utilities included: Water, sewer, garbage
- 6th floor deck with grill and panoramic views of Space Needle/Seattle Center, downtown, Puget Sound!
- Community Bike storage
- Car Wash Station
=Surrounding Area=
- Quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99
- Bus Stops within 1 block: 1,2,8,13,29,32,994,D Line
- 96 Walkscore!! close to Met Market, Safeway, restaurants/bars, post office, Uptown Cinema, and Seattle Center
- Walk to Expedia and Gates Foundation!
- Minutes to SLU and Downtown employers: Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nordstrom, Oracle, Zillow
Pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.
Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, garbage and gas.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2085
(RLNE5343054)