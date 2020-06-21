All apartments in Seattle
5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308

5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live rent free until August 1st, for a limited time only!
*Select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details*

We are NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020! Ask us about units coming available.

A walker's paradise with a near-perfect WalkScore of 98. Everything you need is right across the street at Safeway and Walgreens, not to mention the countless dining options and weekly farmer's market on University Way just one short block away. With the U District light rail station coming to 45th and Brooklyn in the future, the entire city will be quickly and easily accessible with just a short stroll from your front door!

The Stax:

Utilities are metered separately, based on usage.
(Income restricted unit rents include utilities)

Standard units priced from $1,255- $1,495

*Income restricted units at $223*
For $1,223 Income Limit: $49,400/year before taxes

Square footage's range from 232sf- 328sf

Wi-Fi (through FastMesh) is complimentary for the first lease term!

Units include:
· Two burner cooktops
· Dual function convection microwave ovens
· Contemporary finish cabinetry & plank flooring
· Majority of units feature spacious bathrooms with full bath/shower combo, others feature shower stall only.
· Quartz countertops
Floor to ceiling windows, select units feature breathtaking views
· Stainless steel refrigerator
· Select units feature lofts!

Building amenities:
· Rooftop deck with community lounge seating
· Bicycle storage room with tuning station & pump

Visit http://thestax-udistrict.com/ for more information or call 206-403-1467

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have any available units?
5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have?
Some of 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 offer parking?
No, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have a pool?
No, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have accessible units?
Yes, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 has accessible units.
Does 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
