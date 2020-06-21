5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 308

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel elevator clubhouse bike storage

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live rent free until August 1st, for a limited time only!

*Select units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details*



We are NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020! Ask us about units coming available.



A walker's paradise with a near-perfect WalkScore of 98. Everything you need is right across the street at Safeway and Walgreens, not to mention the countless dining options and weekly farmer's market on University Way just one short block away. With the U District light rail station coming to 45th and Brooklyn in the future, the entire city will be quickly and easily accessible with just a short stroll from your front door!



The Stax:



Utilities are metered separately, based on usage.

(Income restricted unit rents include utilities)



Standard units priced from $1,255- $1,495



*Income restricted units at $223*

For $1,223 Income Limit: $49,400/year before taxes



Square footage's range from 232sf- 328sf



Wi-Fi (through FastMesh) is complimentary for the first lease term!



Units include:

· Two burner cooktops

· Dual function convection microwave ovens

· Contemporary finish cabinetry & plank flooring

· Majority of units feature spacious bathrooms with full bath/shower combo, others feature shower stall only.

· Quartz countertops

Floor to ceiling windows, select units feature breathtaking views

· Stainless steel refrigerator

· Select units feature lofts!



Building amenities:

· Rooftop deck with community lounge seating

· Bicycle storage room with tuning station & pump



Visit http://thestax-udistrict.com/ for more information or call 206-403-1467