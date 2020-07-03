Amenities

416 16th Avenue South Available 06/22/20 Furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom House - Near Downtown Seattle - 3D TOUR on our Madeson Management Website



Spanish Colonial bungalow with a fun, hip vibe. Fully furnished (or available unfurnished) with hardwood floors and ample natural light throughout, on a tree-lined street. Comfortable furnishings make this a cozy spot to work or relax after a long day in the city. Walk to International District restaurants and markets. Less than a mile to Century Link Field or Safeco Field, minutes to Capitol Hill and Downtown Seattle. The city at your fingertips! Available immediately.



Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. All of our listings now offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website. We are able to offer individual, socially-distanced tours should we receive an application.



3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7huPttDn5y1



12 month lease preferred, shorter terms available. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Resident pays utility fees to property manager based on actual usage. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $2500 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.



Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:

Screening Criteria for all Applicants:

- Applicant on-time for showing appointment

- Positive Government Issued ID

- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older

- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval

- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:

- Most recent paycheck stub

- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants

- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants

- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income

- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income

- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1

- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent

- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency

- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria

- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision

- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)

- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record



If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.



This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve

vulnerable populations.



