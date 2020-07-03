All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 416 16th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
416 16th Avenue South
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

416 16th Avenue South

416 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

416 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
416 16th Avenue South Available 06/22/20 Furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom House - Near Downtown Seattle - 3D TOUR on our Madeson Management Website

Spanish Colonial bungalow with a fun, hip vibe. Fully furnished (or available unfurnished) with hardwood floors and ample natural light throughout, on a tree-lined street. Comfortable furnishings make this a cozy spot to work or relax after a long day in the city. Walk to International District restaurants and markets. Less than a mile to Century Link Field or Safeco Field, minutes to Capitol Hill and Downtown Seattle. The city at your fingertips! Available immediately.

Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. All of our listings now offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website. We are able to offer individual, socially-distanced tours should we receive an application.

3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7huPttDn5y1

12 month lease preferred, shorter terms available. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Resident pays utility fees to property manager based on actual usage. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $2500 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.

Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:
Screening Criteria for all Applicants:
- Applicant on-time for showing appointment
- Positive Government Issued ID
- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older
- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval
- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:
- Most recent paycheck stub
- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants
- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants
- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income
- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income
- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1
- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent
- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency
- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria
- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision
- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)
- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record

If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.

This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve
vulnerable populations.

(RLNE5685854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 16th Avenue South have any available units?
416 16th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 16th Avenue South have?
Some of 416 16th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 16th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
416 16th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 16th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 16th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 416 16th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 416 16th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 416 16th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 16th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 16th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 416 16th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 416 16th Avenue South have accessible units?
Yes, 416 16th Avenue South has accessible units.
Does 416 16th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 16th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University