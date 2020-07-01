Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Available 04/10/20 One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo in Seattle located between Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods near Amazon, Google and Adobe. Sunny south facing end unit with windows on three sides on the quiet side of building with views of Mount Rainier, Lake Union, downtown Seattle, Belleview and the Cascade Mountains. The unit features stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, large entertainment sized living room and balcony, elevator building, close to Burke-Gilman trail and Gas Works Park, near public transit and quick, easy commute to downtown.



Within blocks/walking distance: Pagliacci Pizza; Eltana coffee/bagels; LamaGs coffee/caf, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, Joule and The Whale Wins restaurants, Pacific Inn Pub/sports, the very popular Fremont Brewing Company, Russells bar/restaurant, the Essential Bakery Caf.



Rental Terms:

Water/Sewer/Garbage is a flat fee of $50 per month.

$95 parking/storage fee per month, assigned parking spot in the secured underground parking of the condominium complex.

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4020-Aurora-Ave-N-Apt-315-Seattle-WA-98103



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620766)