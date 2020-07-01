All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315

4020 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available 04/10/20 One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo in Seattle located between Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods near Amazon, Google and Adobe. Sunny south facing end unit with windows on three sides on the quiet side of building with views of Mount Rainier, Lake Union, downtown Seattle, Belleview and the Cascade Mountains. The unit features stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, large entertainment sized living room and balcony, elevator building, close to Burke-Gilman trail and Gas Works Park, near public transit and quick, easy commute to downtown.

Within blocks/walking distance: Pagliacci Pizza; Eltana coffee/bagels; LamaGs coffee/caf, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria, Joule and The Whale Wins restaurants, Pacific Inn Pub/sports, the very popular Fremont Brewing Company, Russells bar/restaurant, the Essential Bakery Caf.

Rental Terms:
Water/Sewer/Garbage is a flat fee of $50 per month.
$95 parking/storage fee per month, assigned parking spot in the secured underground parking of the condominium complex.
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4020-Aurora-Ave-N-Apt-315-Seattle-WA-98103

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have any available units?
4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have?
Some of 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 offers parking.
Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have a pool?
No, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have accessible units?
No, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Aurora Ave N Apt 315 has units with dishwashers.

