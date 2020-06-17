All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203

3401 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3401 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
This light filled 2 bedroom condo features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and a living /eating area with large sliders leading to the deck. Bedrooms have lots of windows & the master boasts a Space Needle view! Nice bath with subway tile, plus laundry room with full size washer/dryer and storage! The secured building has assigned garage parking, an elevator, and each condo has it's own tenant storage. Bicycle storage in garage.

You will love this condo at The Biscayne At Lake Union in the heart of Wallingford. There is a roof top deck with a great view, perfect for viewing 4th of July fireworks! Walking distance to Gasworks Park, Lake Union, Burke Gilman Trail, and Fremont. Bike to downtown, Seattle Pacific University or University of Washington!

Rent includes water/sewer/trash & parking! Pet friendly with deposit.
Applicants 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com, $45 application fee per application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have any available units?
3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have?
Some of 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 does offer parking.
Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have a pool?
No, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have accessible units?
No, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University