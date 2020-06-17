3401 Wallingford Avenue North - 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

This light filled 2 bedroom condo features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and a living /eating area with large sliders leading to the deck. Bedrooms have lots of windows & the master boasts a Space Needle view! Nice bath with subway tile, plus laundry room with full size washer/dryer and storage! The secured building has assigned garage parking, an elevator, and each condo has it's own tenant storage. Bicycle storage in garage.



You will love this condo at The Biscayne At Lake Union in the heart of Wallingford. There is a roof top deck with a great view, perfect for viewing 4th of July fireworks! Walking distance to Gasworks Park, Lake Union, Burke Gilman Trail, and Fremont. Bike to downtown, Seattle Pacific University or University of Washington!



Rent includes water/sewer/trash & parking! Pet friendly with deposit.

Applicants 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com, $45 application fee per application.