3128 Portage Bay Place East

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath craftsman home nestled along lake union on Portage Bay across the bridge from UW. Terrific views of the lake from the large covered back patio. Shared community dock for swimming, picnics, kayaking, etc. Neighborhood is quiet and tucked away, but just steps from local restaurants and easy access to bus routes on Eastlake Ave. Dedicated parking space is included. Community coin laundry. Professionally cleaned before move-in and locks changed



$2,000/month rent. $500 security deposit required and $500 move-out fee. Water and garbage are included. Small dogs and cats welcome ($30 per month) with larger dogs subject to approval. Rental insurance required. Date Available: Jun 14th 2020. Please submit the form on this page or contact Houseboat Harbor Inc. at 253-347-8086 to learn more.