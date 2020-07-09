All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM

3128 Portage Bay Place East

3128 Portage Bay Place East · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Portage Bay Place East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath craftsman home nestled along lake union on Portage Bay across the bridge from UW. Terrific views of the lake from the large covered back patio. Shared community dock for swimming, picnics, kayaking, etc. Neighborhood is quiet and tucked away, but just steps from local restaurants and easy access to bus routes on Eastlake Ave. Dedicated parking space is included. Community coin laundry. Professionally cleaned before move-in and locks changed

$2,000/month rent. $500 security deposit required and $500 move-out fee. Water and garbage are included. Small dogs and cats welcome ($30 per month) with larger dogs subject to approval. Rental insurance required. Date Available: Jun 14th 2020. Please submit the form on this page or contact Houseboat Harbor Inc. at 253-347-8086 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have any available units?
3128 Portage Bay Place East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3128 Portage Bay Place East currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Portage Bay Place East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Portage Bay Place East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Portage Bay Place East is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Portage Bay Place East offers parking.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Portage Bay Place East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have a pool?
No, 3128 Portage Bay Place East does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have accessible units?
No, 3128 Portage Bay Place East does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Portage Bay Place East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Portage Bay Place East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Portage Bay Place East does not have units with air conditioning.

