2911 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room

Situated on the corner of 2nd and Broad, The Gallery is one of the newest condominium buildings to join the Belltown community. Walk to the SAM Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, Key Arena or Seattle Center, and enjoy all the restaurants, shops, lounges and entertainment in-between! The building is comprised of 233 uniquely appointed homes and offers five-star amenities/common areas including a 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center and flex area, resident lounge, clubroom with a media center and private terrace, and a gorgeous rooftop garden. The Gallery is a secured access building, features underground parking and bike storage. Available June 15th: Absolutely stunning and FULLY FURNISHED southeast corner penthouse situated above all the downtown hustle and bustle, featuring VIEW outdoor terraces and entertaining spaces that surround the entire home! This gorgeous Mark Wolf designed condo is lavishly appointed to lure the outside scape IN, maximizing the floor-to-ceiling windows and incredible views of the Cascade Mountains, Lake Union, Space Needle and the Seattle skyline. Private terraced areas with an outdoor gas fireplace, gas grill, lush landscaping and modern seating arrangements- great for relaxing or entertaining! Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with thick, slab granite countertops, and premium Viking appliances with gas range and a Sub Zero fridge. Custom lighting, wall accents, built-ins and architectural features are superbly executed throughout, along with tastefully selected designer furniture to further compliment the space. A one of a kind and very rare opportunity to live above it all. Water, sewer, garbage, gas and 2 parking spaces are included! Call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group at 206-799-9949 to arrange a private showing!



Terms: FULLY FURNISHED; 12 month lease preferred