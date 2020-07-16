All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2911 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2911 2nd Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

2911 2nd Avenue

2911 2nd Avenue · (206) 799-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2911 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Situated on the corner of 2nd and Broad, The Gallery is one of the newest condominium buildings to join the Belltown community. Walk to the SAM Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, Key Arena or Seattle Center, and enjoy all the restaurants, shops, lounges and entertainment in-between! The building is comprised of 233 uniquely appointed homes and offers five-star amenities/common areas including a 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center and flex area, resident lounge, clubroom with a media center and private terrace, and a gorgeous rooftop garden. The Gallery is a secured access building, features underground parking and bike storage. Available June 15th: Absolutely stunning and FULLY FURNISHED southeast corner penthouse situated above all the downtown hustle and bustle, featuring VIEW outdoor terraces and entertaining spaces that surround the entire home! This gorgeous Mark Wolf designed condo is lavishly appointed to lure the outside scape IN, maximizing the floor-to-ceiling windows and incredible views of the Cascade Mountains, Lake Union, Space Needle and the Seattle skyline. Private terraced areas with an outdoor gas fireplace, gas grill, lush landscaping and modern seating arrangements- great for relaxing or entertaining! Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with thick, slab granite countertops, and premium Viking appliances with gas range and a Sub Zero fridge. Custom lighting, wall accents, built-ins and architectural features are superbly executed throughout, along with tastefully selected designer furniture to further compliment the space. A one of a kind and very rare opportunity to live above it all. Water, sewer, garbage, gas and 2 parking spaces are included! Call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group at 206-799-9949 to arrange a private showing!

Terms: FULLY FURNISHED; 12 month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2911 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2911 2nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2911 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2911 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2911 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2911 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2911 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2911 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2911 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2911 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2911 2nd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity