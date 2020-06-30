All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:25 AM

2837 Prosch Avenue West

2837 Prosch Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Prosch Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
Nestled on the western slope of Queen Anne, this spacious townhome offers beautiful water and mountain views from your private rooftop deck. Or enjoy your own tree lined courtyard. Convenient to public transportation. Easy access to Ballard, Downtown, Belltown, Magnolia, Queen Anne and even SLU. Beautiful open townhome. Great natural light throughout! Main floor entry to living, dining, kitchen/laundry. Living room has a gas fireplace & bay window overlooking courtyard patio & gardens. Kitchen is updated with stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Open staircase leads to double master suites on 2nd floor plus 3rd bedroom/den/media room on upper floor. Super deck with fire pit. Elliott Bay, golf course & city views. Rare big 2-car garage! Pets on case by case basis with refundable pet deposit. 6 month lease. Could consider SLIGHT flexibility. This is a furnished home available July through December 2020. Don't miss this gem. If you are looking for a shorter term furnished lease, this is the home for you. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for more information. Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: 6 month lease. Could consider SLIGHT flexibility. This is a furnished home available July through December 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have any available units?
2837 Prosch Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have?
Some of 2837 Prosch Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Prosch Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Prosch Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Prosch Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Prosch Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Prosch Avenue West offers parking.
Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Prosch Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have a pool?
No, 2837 Prosch Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 2837 Prosch Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Prosch Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Prosch Avenue West has units with dishwashers.

