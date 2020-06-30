2837 Prosch Avenue West

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit parking garage media room

Nestled on the western slope of Queen Anne, this spacious townhome offers beautiful water and mountain views from your private rooftop deck. Or enjoy your own tree lined courtyard. Convenient to public transportation. Easy access to Ballard, Downtown, Belltown, Magnolia, Queen Anne and even SLU. Beautiful open townhome. Great natural light throughout! Main floor entry to living, dining, kitchen/laundry. Living room has a gas fireplace & bay window overlooking courtyard patio & gardens. Kitchen is updated with stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Open staircase leads to double master suites on 2nd floor plus 3rd bedroom/den/media room on upper floor. Super deck with fire pit. Elliott Bay, golf course & city views. Rare big 2-car garage! Pets on case by case basis with refundable pet deposit. 6 month lease. Could consider SLIGHT flexibility. This is a furnished home available July through December 2020. Don't miss this gem. If you are looking for a shorter term furnished lease, this is the home for you. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for more information. Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



