2737 60 Ave SW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:20 AM

2737 60 Ave SW

2737 60th Avenue Southwest
Location

2737 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
This building is located a 1/2 block from Alki Beach. It has 18 one & two bedroom apartments and 3 floors. There is not an elevator. Each apartment has an assigned parking spot, a washer/dryer, & dishwasher. The neighborhood is close to bus lines, coffee shops, and restaurants. This building has a 3rd floor, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment for rent. This apartment is renting for $1550. This unit is ready to move in now or as late as June 1st. All units in this building have a new key less door locks, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer, linen closet, covered patio, and one ASSIGNED PARKING spot. We offer a six month lease, then month to month. We never charge for application or credit check! Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, no pets. This unit is shown by appointment only. For fastest consideration, call Alki Property Management directly at (206) 932-3000.

Terms: We offer a 6 month's lease, then it's month to month. No application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
