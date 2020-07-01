2720 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit gym green community parking bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access

Mosler Lofts is situated on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Clay in the heart of Belltown. This vibrant location puts you just blocks from the neighborhood's finest restaurants, lounges, shopping and entertainment as well as giving the convenience of quick access to I-5, HWY 99, Queen Anne, downtown and South Lake Union by bus, car or foot. The building offers its residents a lush landscaped rooftop garden with a gas fire pit and barbeque, concierge services, guest suite, a full fitness center, a two-story library, controlled access parking and additional storage. The elegant yet contemporary decor compliments the LEED certified and Built Green building design, making Mosler Lofts one of the most eco-friendly and unique properties in Seattle. Available NOW: Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with stunning Elliott Bay and Space Needle views! Situated on the 10th floor facing north, this home boasts with natural light at all times of the day, all year round and offers 10' floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed concrete and stainless accents, track/custom lighting, tons of storage space including a walk-in closet, a built-in dry bar/buffet with wine fridge, air conditioning, a private balcony, premier stainless appliances with a gas stove, cozy fireplace, and a front-load washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, storage and parking (1) included! Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-799-9949