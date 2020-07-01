All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2720 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2720 3rd Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

2720 3rd Avenue

2720 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2720 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
Mosler Lofts is situated on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Clay in the heart of Belltown. This vibrant location puts you just blocks from the neighborhood's finest restaurants, lounges, shopping and entertainment as well as giving the convenience of quick access to I-5, HWY 99, Queen Anne, downtown and South Lake Union by bus, car or foot. The building offers its residents a lush landscaped rooftop garden with a gas fire pit and barbeque, concierge services, guest suite, a full fitness center, a two-story library, controlled access parking and additional storage. The elegant yet contemporary decor compliments the LEED certified and Built Green building design, making Mosler Lofts one of the most eco-friendly and unique properties in Seattle. Available NOW: Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with stunning Elliott Bay and Space Needle views! Situated on the 10th floor facing north, this home boasts with natural light at all times of the day, all year round and offers 10' floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed concrete and stainless accents, track/custom lighting, tons of storage space including a walk-in closet, a built-in dry bar/buffet with wine fridge, air conditioning, a private balcony, premier stainless appliances with a gas stove, cozy fireplace, and a front-load washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, storage and parking (1) included! Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-799-9949

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2720 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2720 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2720 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2720 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2720 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2720 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2720 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2720 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2720 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2720 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University