2704 Northeast Blakeley Street
2704 Northeast Blakeley Street

2704 Northeast Blakeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.** Large 7BR, 3BA house in U-District. Remodeled in 2016. Spacious living room area great for gathering. Nice and large kitchen with eating area, all appliances provided. 7 spacious bedroom can fit 8 people. W/D in the house. 3 full size bathrooms, one on each floor, plenty of cabinet. Fully fenced backyard with plenty of parking spaces included. Close to U-Village, great location, walk to grocery stores, cafe, restaurants. Walk/bike/bus line to campus. First/last/deposit ($5800.00). Tenants pay all utilities. Parking area available on property. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have any available units?
2704 Northeast Blakeley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Northeast Blakeley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street offers parking.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have a pool?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have accessible units?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Northeast Blakeley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

