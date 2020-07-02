2704 Northeast Blakeley Street

Amenities

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.** Large 7BR, 3BA house in U-District. Remodeled in 2016. Spacious living room area great for gathering. Nice and large kitchen with eating area, all appliances provided. 7 spacious bedroom can fit 8 people. W/D in the house. 3 full size bathrooms, one on each floor, plenty of cabinet. Fully fenced backyard with plenty of parking spaces included. Close to U-Village, great location, walk to grocery stores, cafe, restaurants. Walk/bike/bus line to campus. First/last/deposit ($5800.00). Tenants pay all utilities. Parking area available on property. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.