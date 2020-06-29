1535 NW 52nd St. #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ballard view condo - Top floor Southern exposure unit Ideally located just blocks away from vibrant downtown Ballard. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths,hardwood floors throughout, very light and bright. Master bath recently updated. Sliders to large balcony with territorial views. Zip to shops, restaurants & nightlife! Highlights include private entrance, open living/dining space, in-unit laundry. Covered, secure garage, additional storage by parking and W/S/G are all included in the rent. Just minutes to Trader Joe's, Fred Meyers, Safeway, PCC . Easy and quick commute to downtown, SLU and Expedia. No elevator.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



-Tenants pay for electricity.

-16 month lease is preferred.

-1 small pet under 25 lbs will be considered on case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via www.petscreening.com is required.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/613198



