Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1535 NW 52nd St. #301

1535 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ballard view condo - Top floor Southern exposure unit Ideally located just blocks away from vibrant downtown Ballard. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths,hardwood floors throughout, very light and bright. Master bath recently updated. Sliders to large balcony with territorial views. Zip to shops, restaurants & nightlife! Highlights include private entrance, open living/dining space, in-unit laundry. Covered, secure garage, additional storage by parking and W/S/G are all included in the rent. Just minutes to Trader Joe's, Fred Meyers, Safeway, PCC . Easy and quick commute to downtown, SLU and Expedia. No elevator.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Tenants pay for electricity.
-16 month lease is preferred.
-1 small pet under 25 lbs will be considered on case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via www.petscreening.com is required.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/613198

(RLNE5587121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

