Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1525 NW 57th St Unit 511
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1525 NW 57th St Unit 511

1525 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Open house Sunday at 12 PM!

Live in the pulse of dynamic Ballard stumbling reach from bars, shops, & eateries. This 1-bed condo has it all & inside one of the most amenities rich buildings in the area.

Features:

- 1 bed / one bath
- 1 car attached garage
- Hardwood (Laminate) and carpet floorings

Community features:

- Pool
- Concierge
- Rooftop
- Hot Tub
- Community Room, Business Center, Fitness Center

Rental Terms:

Trash and sewer service included; residents responsible for all other utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
$200.00 HOA move-in fee
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1525 NW 57th St Apt 511 Seattle, King County, Washington 98107

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-Nw-57Th-St-Unit-511-Seattle-WA-98107

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5427429)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have any available units?
1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have?
Some of 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 is pet friendly.
Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 offers parking.
Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have a pool?
Yes, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 has a pool.
Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have accessible units?
No, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 NW 57th St Unit 511 has units with dishwashers.

