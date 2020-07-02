Amenities
Open house Sunday at 12 PM!
Live in the pulse of dynamic Ballard stumbling reach from bars, shops, & eateries. This 1-bed condo has it all & inside one of the most amenities rich buildings in the area.
Features:
- 1 bed / one bath
- 1 car attached garage
- Hardwood (Laminate) and carpet floorings
Community features:
- Pool
- Concierge
- Rooftop
- Hot Tub
- Community Room, Business Center, Fitness Center
Rental Terms:
Trash and sewer service included; residents responsible for all other utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
$200.00 HOA move-in fee
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1525 NW 57th St Apt 511 Seattle, King County, Washington 98107
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-Nw-57Th-St-Unit-511-Seattle-WA-98107
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5427429)