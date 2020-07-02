Amenities

Open house Sunday at 12 PM!



Live in the pulse of dynamic Ballard stumbling reach from bars, shops, & eateries. This 1-bed condo has it all & inside one of the most amenities rich buildings in the area.



Features:



- 1 bed / one bath

- 1 car attached garage

- Hardwood (Laminate) and carpet floorings



Community features:



- Pool

- Concierge

- Rooftop

- Hot Tub

- Community Room, Business Center, Fitness Center



Rental Terms:



Trash and sewer service included; residents responsible for all other utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

$200.00 HOA move-in fee

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1525 NW 57th St Apt 511 Seattle, King County, Washington 98107



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-Nw-57Th-St-Unit-511-Seattle-WA-98107



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



Accepts Section 8.



