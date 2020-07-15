All apartments in Seattle
1506 NW 61st St - 207
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

1506 NW 61st St - 207

1506 Northwest 61st Street · (206) 403-1467
Location

1506 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Spacious, well lit studio apartment with in unit combination washer dryer, two burner cooktop and convection microwave oven!
Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live July rent free, for a limited time only!
*Select Units. Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Bespoke Ballard
1506 NW 61st Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Bespoke Ballard is a new studio building in Seattle's historic Ballard neighborhood!

Unit sizes range from approximately 225 SF to 377 SF; some with lofts, private decks and additional storage! Utilities are a flat $65 a month, electricity is metered on usage. Internet is complimentary for the first lease term!

Units include:

• Free high-speed internet for the first 12 months
• All-in-one washer dryer units in every apartment
• 5-foot tall, 10.7 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator/freezers
• Built-in counter top cook tops
• Samsung over-the-range stainless steel combination convection oven/microwave, allowing you to bake, broil, roast, and microwave all in one appliance.
• Superior sound proofing between and above apartments
• Air conditioning ports in all south and west facing apartments
• Programmable thermostats
• Full bathrooms with shower/tubs and water-saving dual-flush toilets
• Tall and vaulted ceilings in select apartments
• Ceiling fans in top floor apartments
• Select apartments with balconies
• Designer tile kitchen back-splashes
• Quartz counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen and bathroom
• Water/sewer/garbage included
• Hardwood style vinyl plank flooring
• LED light fixtures
• Rooftop deck amenity area with gas barbecue
• Controlled access bike storage with bike tuning station

Make Bespoke Ballard your new home today!

Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have any available units?
1506 NW 61st St - 207 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have?
Some of 1506 NW 61st St - 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 NW 61st St - 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1506 NW 61st St - 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 NW 61st St - 207 pet-friendly?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 offer parking?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 does not offer parking.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have a pool?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have accessible units?
Yes, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 has accessible units.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
