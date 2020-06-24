1423 NW 61st St., #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful ground floor unit that opens to a small shared yard. This one-bedroom features Pergo wood flooring throughout, anopen floor plan with traditional touches, and in unit washer/dryer. Extra closet space. Storage included with rent.

There are 6 spacious units in this well-maintained apartment building. Each one features a large kitchen, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for more information.



On the Metro D line. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411