1423 NW 61st St., #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1423 NW 61st St., #1

1423 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
West Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful ground floor unit that opens to a small shared yard. This one-bedroom features Pergo wood flooring throughout, anopen floor plan with traditional touches, and in unit washer/dryer. Extra closet space. Storage included with rent.
There are 6 spacious units in this well-maintained apartment building. Each one features a large kitchen, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for more information.

On the Metro D line. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22
Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

