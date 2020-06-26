Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace

1205 6th Ave N B Available 08/01/19 Modern Queen Anne Town Home 3bed/2bath with rooftop deck - Modern Queen Anne Town Home with rooftop deck and one off street parking space. Unit features quality finishes throughout and ductless heating/AC system on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Main floor features hardwood flooring, open kitchen with Quartz counters and gas fireplace. 3rd floor has full size washer/dryer and master bedroom/bath with double vanity and designer tile. Spacious roof deck perfect for entertaining and great views.



Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4971544)