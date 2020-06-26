All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1205 6th Ave N B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1205 6th Ave N B
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1205 6th Ave N B

1205 6th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 6th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1205 6th Ave N B Available 08/01/19 Modern Queen Anne Town Home 3bed/2bath with rooftop deck - Modern Queen Anne Town Home with rooftop deck and one off street parking space. Unit features quality finishes throughout and ductless heating/AC system on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Main floor features hardwood flooring, open kitchen with Quartz counters and gas fireplace. 3rd floor has full size washer/dryer and master bedroom/bath with double vanity and designer tile. Spacious roof deck perfect for entertaining and great views.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4971544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 6th Ave N B have any available units?
1205 6th Ave N B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 6th Ave N B have?
Some of 1205 6th Ave N B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 6th Ave N B currently offering any rent specials?
1205 6th Ave N B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 6th Ave N B pet-friendly?
No, 1205 6th Ave N B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1205 6th Ave N B offer parking?
Yes, 1205 6th Ave N B offers parking.
Does 1205 6th Ave N B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 6th Ave N B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 6th Ave N B have a pool?
No, 1205 6th Ave N B does not have a pool.
Does 1205 6th Ave N B have accessible units?
No, 1205 6th Ave N B does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 6th Ave N B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 6th Ave N B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University