11300 1st Ave NE #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Condo in Heart of Northgate - Bright Condo on the main level in a secured building with easy access to everything Northgate has to offer... Restaurants, I-5, Transit & Northgate Mall. Spacious floorplan has living room with gas fireplace, separate dining area with access to Juliette Balcony plus bonus space off entry is perfect for Office, Den or Formal Dining area. Large kitchen with HUGE pantry & newer Stainless Appliances. Huge Master-suite with private 3/4 bathroom includes large vanity & walk in closet. Carport Parking behind gated access. Unit is air-conditioned. Building has Elevator, Guest parking. Outdoor Pool & hot tub. 1 Pet allowed with restrictions & pet rent (weight under 30 lbs & breed restrictions per Homeowner's Association).



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 or 2 year lease.

-1 pet will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent will apply. All pets must have an application must be submitted through www.petscreening.com

-$100.00 Utility/Pool fee per month

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495404



