All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11300 1st Ave NE #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11300 1st Ave NE #105
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

11300 1st Ave NE #105

11300 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11300 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Condo in Heart of Northgate - Bright Condo on the main level in a secured building with easy access to everything Northgate has to offer... Restaurants, I-5, Transit & Northgate Mall. Spacious floorplan has living room with gas fireplace, separate dining area with access to Juliette Balcony plus bonus space off entry is perfect for Office, Den or Formal Dining area. Large kitchen with HUGE pantry & newer Stainless Appliances. Huge Master-suite with private 3/4 bathroom includes large vanity & walk in closet. Carport Parking behind gated access. Unit is air-conditioned. Building has Elevator, Guest parking. Outdoor Pool & hot tub. 1 Pet allowed with restrictions & pet rent (weight under 30 lbs & breed restrictions per Homeowner's Association).

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 or 2 year lease.
-1 pet will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent will apply. All pets must have an application must be submitted through www.petscreening.com
-$100.00 Utility/Pool fee per month
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495404

(RLNE5108170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have any available units?
11300 1st Ave NE #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have?
Some of 11300 1st Ave NE #105's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 1st Ave NE #105 currently offering any rent specials?
11300 1st Ave NE #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 1st Ave NE #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 is pet friendly.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 offer parking?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 offers parking.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have a pool?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 has a pool.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have accessible units?
No, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 1st Ave NE #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University